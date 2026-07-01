Summary

This article analyses United States Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mortality data (primarily 202-2025) through seven graphs to challenge conventional understandings of SARS-CoV-2 transmission, severity, and the pandemic response. It argues that the data reveal patterns inconsistent with simple person-to-person respiratory virus spread and proposes alternative hypotheses centred on viral evolution, environmental / seasonal triggers predominantly in the form of low-level UV light, immune evasion, and two distinct infection modes.

All the sources used to create these data plots are from reputable origins and provide evidence of how respiratory viruses survive and transmit.

Graph 1

Source material and construction: Graph 1 was constructed using CDC mortality data accessed from a report from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) titled “A Final Report Card on the States’ Response to Covid-19” (1). These data covered US total and individual state mortality for different age bands (Jan 2020 to Sep 2023). The chart above is simply the ranking from 1 (best outcome) to 51 (worst outcome) of each age group, population adjusted, for each state.

What the graph shows: This analysis eliminates many confounding variables as it examines the relativity of states that followed CDC covid-19 mortality gathering guidelines (2). All 51 states displayed trends with no erratic up and down rankings across the age bands. Connecticut and New Mexico are examples of two of the most extreme states. At least half of the 51 states demonstrated a pronounced upturn or downturn with respect to age band.

Key implications: As Covid-19 mortality increases exponentially with age and as the excess mortality for New Mexico during this period was over twice that of Connecticut (24.9% to 11.3%) how can New Mexico go from being the worst position in the three younger bands to 13th position in the 85+ group? Connecticut displays an opposite trend. To provide further perspective, taking the USA as whole for this period, the 25 to 54 age band had approximately seven-fold less deaths than the 65 to 85+ group for both covid-19 and total deaths. This simply, does not add up? Something else must be influencing these data.

Graph 2

Source material and construction: Graph 2 is a plot of covid-19 designated mortality versus total mortality (CDC) for different age bands (blue dots). The red dotted line is the linear trend line.

What the graph shows: these data demonstrate the close correlation between covid-19 mortality and total mortality for the USA indicating that the risk factors for covid-19 reflect the normal mortality risk (correlation coefficient, R2 = 0.9976, 1.000 indicates a perfect correlation).

Key implications: Why does Covid-19 mortality track overall population mortality risk so closely? What does this tell us about the virus acting on underlying health vulnerabilities versus adding risk independently?



Graph 3

Source material and construction: The above is a comparison of excess mortality (CDC) for California and New York State, that have large populations that are approximately 2500 miles apart. Excess mortality has been determined based on the prior five year average weekly response (2015 to 2019) for each individual state.

What the graph shows: These two states, that are virtual extremes in terms of location, have mortality peaks occurring at virtually the same time (see green guidelines) but initially at different magnitudes. Beyond August 2021, they track one another with California demonstrating higher excess mortality. The mean excess mortality for California, for this total period, is 17.2%% and for New York State it is 10.7%.

Key implications: How can two states so far apart demonstrate mortality peaks at the same time? If there were a central location of infection outbreak peak timing would emanate away from this location. Why did California initially perform better than New York State and then deteriorate?

Graph 4

Source material and construction: Graph 4 is a screenshot from the Nextstrain web site of how the S1 spike protein was mutating in the USA over the pandemic. The Nexstrain website is the main global repository for Sars Cov-2 genomic mapping. It estimates genomic structural changes, in this instance the S1 spike protein, using sophisticated software to estimate the degree of mutation for each sample. I have added black lines to estimate where there are steady mutation and green lines indicate US mortality peaks with the percentage excess mortality in brackets.

What the graph shows: this graph illustrates a stepwise mutation over this period. There is a strong alignment of the mutational leaps with seasonal mortality peaks as they are occurring at the beginning of each year.

Key implications: What is causing these seasonal mutational jumps and why do they correspond to peaks in excess mortality?

Graph 5

Source material and construction: Graph 5 shows the degree of correlation of annual individual state UV light levels with excess mortality. These data have been taken from National Institute of Health (NIH) and the CDC. The blue dots represent the first three years of the pandemic (excess mortality = 21.5%) and the red dots the following period (excess mortality = 12.3%).

What the graph shows: Whilst correlation is not causation, there appears to be a much stronger correlation during the more severe part of the pandemic than the later stages with annual UV light intensity (R2 = 0.64 & R2 = 0.30, Note if R2=1.00 indicates a perfect correlation). Both linear trend lines (red and blue dashed line) have a similar gradient indicating commonality of the influence of UV light for both time spans. There is greater scatter in the second period than the first that has significantly lower excess mortality.

Key implications: Why is there a significant correlation? Why is the correlation substantially different from one period to the next? Is it a direct causal relationship?

Graph 6

Source material and construction: This is excess weekly mortality for New York City, New York State and the neighbouring state of Rhode Island. This has been constructed by taking the average mortality for each individual week for the prior five years and subtracting that from each corresponding week for the pandemic period. This attempts to remove “normal” seasonality.

What the graph shows: There are massive initial differences between these three regions. New York City has a peak of 737% whilst New York State and Rhode Island had 231% and 197% respectively. As we move into 2021 and beyond, they track one another virtually exactly.

Key implications: As New York City is encompassed within New York State and Rhode Island is an adjacent state what accounts for such huge initial excess mortality differences? Why did they merge from 2021 onwards?

Graph 7

Source material and construction: This is a plot of CDC data for total weekly US mortality from 2014 to late 2025. The blue line represents the data from the prior six years, the green line represents the Covid-19 era, and the orange line is the mean annual response of the blue line hence each cycle is the same.

What the graph shows: This is illustrating a significant jump in all-cause mortality as we move from the blue line to the green line. The differences between the orange line and the green line represent weekly excess deaths during this period. This equates to an average from January 2020 to September 2025 of 17.2% excess at a rate 9155 / week. Covid designated mortality only accounted for 7.9% of deaths of the 17.2% excess mortality.

Key implications: The impact of Sars Cov-2 was significantly more severe than measured?

An explanation / hypothesis for the above graphs

To attempt to understand what is going on we need to be aware of six established viral concepts and what the “gold standard” test procedure; reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction test (RT PCR) was measuring:

Viruses are the ultimate example of Darwinian evolution. They exist in unimaginable numbers, and they have a high mutation rate (3). The upper estimate for someone infected with SARS-CoV-2 is that they release 1011 viral particles (4). This is sufficient to infect every person on earth with 10 viral particles. Viruses exist as clouds of variation centred around a core genomic structure. This cloud of variation will change composition depending on the constraints applied by the hosts immune defences and environmental factors.

The second concept is the generation during a respiratory viral infection of sub genomic viral particles (sometimes referred to as defective interfering particles) that is enhanced when more than one viral particle enters a host cell. This is known as multiplicity of infection (5). This occurs when an infection and / or mutation accelerates within a host.

The third factor is antigenic sin. Antigenic sin is the phenomenon that the hosts immune systems can fail or be delayed in mounting an effective immune response to a “new” viral challenge due to its genetic proximity to a past infection. This results in greater severity of infection. This concept has been extended to include the composition of the sub genomic viral particles, enhanced by multiplicity of infection, that also have the capacity to divert / delay an effective immune response.

Ribo nucleic acid (RNA) based viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 are highly sensitive to ultraviolet (UV) light (6). It is well established that low levels of UV light facilitate high mutation rates (7,8 & 9) and a recent study (10) demonstrated enhanced replication of Sars Cov-2 following exposure to low levels of UV light. Depending on the extent of genomic damage respiratory viruses, such as Sars Cov-2, have mechanisms that can repair the damage but to achieve this there must be viable virus present in the cell. Because this is incorporating genetic material from at least two sources it can facilitate increased variation and therefore selection based on the survival of the fittest.

As an aside this UV light repair mechanism, as a foundation for the beginnings of life, on earth is brilliantly described in an article by Bernstein et al (11).

Cell-to-cell transmission is a mechanism where respiratory viruses spread directly from an infected host cell to an adjacent uninfected cell. By moving through intercellular bridges or fused cells, the virus bypasses the extracellular space, effectively hiding from the host’s circulating antibodies and immune defences (12).

Covid-19 mortality was primarily determined using the “gold standard” reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) test. This test simply detects a specific viral RNA sequence, and it cannot differentiate between whole / replicating virus and viral fragments.

These phenomena may be harnessed to provide the following explanation for the transmission of respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2:

Respiratory virus persists in a low-replication state while steadily mutating away from its original genetic structure, due to a relatively high replication error rate. Variants survive through their ability to evade the host’s immune system. These selected mutations are exhaled and exposed to UV light. Since most people have regular daylight/UV exposure, a proportion of these particles are inhaled by hosts after UV exposure.

Viral RNA is highly susceptible to UV damage. At specific low levels of wavelength and intensity, damage is restricted to specific genetic locations (13). The host, being closest to the particles, inhales these partially damaged viruses. Depending on the nature and extent of UV damage, the particles can re-enter host cells. The cell’s replication machinery, in the presence of whole virus, recognizes the damaged strands and repairs them into complete, replicating viruses. This repair process incorporates genetic material from both the whole virus and the UV-damaged strands (which were pre-selected for immune evasion). Sars Cov-2 has a relatively large genetic structure and it has a proof-reading mechanism that has the capacity to repair limited genetic errors and deletions, so this mechanism is more influential for this virus.

This mechanism accelerates the selection of mutations that evade the current immune state. It requires multiple viral variants to coexist within the host cell, leading to an accumulation of viral fragments, amplified by high multiplicity of infection. These sub-genomic fragments compete with whole virus for replication resources, thereby regulating the pace of mutation.

The process allows the virus to achieve an optimal antigenic distance: too different from the original strain and the immune system recognizes it; too similar and it is readily neutralized. By combining whole original virus with pre-selected immune-escape genetic material and then limiting excessive change through accumulated sub-genomic particles, the virus significantly improves its survival chances. This explains why the initial (2019) introduction of this new pathogen to humans created rapid infection with an equally rapid immune recognition and immune response. During this initial infection wave there was minimal severity, as the prevailing state of the human immune system had not seen this virus, so there was limited immune diversion.

When viral fragments accumulate to a critical level, the host’s immune system lyses infected cells (T-cell response). This releases both replicating virus and sub-genomic fragments. The immune system preferentially targets the sub-genomic material more closely aligned with the original variant (due to prior immune memory), diverting attention from the new variant(s) and allowing it time to infect additional cells and hosts. This immune evasion and variant selection mechanism is likely to be common to many viruses.

Together, these processes produce a variant jump (see graph 4)

Optimal low-level UV conditions for this process occur daily at dawn and dusk, strongly influenced by season due to changes in atmospheric path length and refraction, which enhance certain UV wavelengths. The northern and southern hemispheres experience opposite seasonal effects. Atmospheric factors such as ozone levels, pollution, and mist further modulate UV intensity and wavelength and thereby severity.

The process and strength of antibody driven variant selection was identified in two seminal studies (14 &15) in the early 1950’s. Both studies independently demonstrated variant selection from two distinct co-circulating viral strains following multiple cycles of infection in ovum (egg studies) in the presence of antibodies specific to one of the co-circulating variants.

The UV activation mechanism also provides additional survival advantages for respiratory viruses.

When low-level UV light triggers immune diversion inside an infected host, other individuals can be simultaneously exposed to the same UV signal. This exposure “activates” them as well, and depending on their antigenic status may increase their susceptibility to the newly selected viral variant exhaled by fitter hosts.

As a result, a larger proportion of people in the vicinity become infected with the optimized variant, improving the virus’s overall chances of survival and transmission.

If significantly different variants are co-circulating, this process further increases opportunities for genetic recombination and variation. This leads to even greater immune diversion and, consequently, more severe disease.

Applying the above hypotheses to explain the questions that arise from each of the graphs:

Graph 1: Median year of age band vs Covid-19 mortality ranking for Connecticut and New Mexico

The poorer ranking performance observed in younger age groups in New Mexico compared to Connecticut results from greater accumulation of sub-genomic viral RNA. This leads to more positive PCR tests in mortality data for these age groups. The sub-genomic particles cause greater immune diversion, which in turn contributes to the relatively higher COVID-19 mortality rates seen in younger age bands in New Mexico.

Older age groups in New Mexico, by contrast, are primarily exposed to secondary infections transmitted from younger individuals. As immune function naturally declines with age (immunosenescence), these older individuals are more severely affected. However, they tend to be infected with fully replicating virus that produces fewer sub-genomic particles. This difference is reflected in their relatively better performance in the mortality rankings.

In essence, there appear to be two distinct infection mechanisms:

Primary (initiating) infection: Triggered by viral mutation and sub-genomic particles that enable immune evasion. Individuals experiencing this route can act as brief but highly infectious “super spreaders.” Their healthy immune systems drive the production of whole replicating virus capable of evading immunity. When this virus spreads to individuals with weaker immune systems, its immune-evasive properties result in greater disease severity. Secondary infection: Occurs when the replicating virus from super spreaders infects others. These infections often overwhelm the recipient’s immune system more directly, especially in those with reduced immune health. They have minimal infectious potential due to their rapid immune response.

Secondary infections may also be activated and / or exacerbated by low-level UV light exposure, which can overwhelm even healthy immune systems and trigger a rapid inflammatory cascade. Both primary and secondary infections can facilitate secondary bacterial or other pathogen co-infections, further increasing severity.

Summary: There are effectively two types of infection. The first involves UV-activated super spreaders who experience immune evasion through sub-genomic particles and briefly become highly contagious. The second consists of secondary infections passed from these super spreaders to others. Secondary infections tend to produce more severe clinical responses because they involve direct exposure to the selected replicating virus. The overall scale of an outbreak depends on the number of super spreaders generated, which is influenced by the antigenic distance of the variant and the duration of exposure to low-level light conditions that favour this transmission dynamic.

Graph 2: Age related US total mortality versus Covid-19 mortality (01/01/20 to 23/09/23)

This may be explained by the respiratory viruses such as Sars Cov-2 are utilising immune diversion as a means of enhancing their survival. This immune diversion process causes less healthy immune systems to be more severely impacted. The extent of the severity is therefore reflected in the overall health of the individual which is predominantly related to age. Therefore, covid -19 designated mortality tracks normal mortality virtually exactly.

Graph 3: Comparison of Excess Mortality – California vs New York State (2020–2025)

As the virus was introduced as a lab-engineered (gain-of-function) pathogen with limited initial genetic diversity. When exposed to low-level winter UV light in 2019–2020, it began mutating rapidly. These low-UV winter conditions were more favourable for mutation in northeastern states like New York than in southeastern states like California.

As a result:

New York experienced a severe initial wave of mortality (Peak 1).

California saw a much milder response during the same period.

The lack of a second peak in New York around the spring equinox (Peak 2) suggests the initial outbreak was so intense that the virus had not yet developed sufficient antigenic distance to trigger further immune evasion in that population.

In the following winter (2020–2021), low-level UV conditions again drove rapid mutation in both states. By this point, California experienced a more severe wave because the virus had accumulated greater genetic variation, creating a more optimal antigenic distance for immune escape.

From 2022 onward, both states show nearly identical mortality patterns. The lines track each other closely, indicating that the virus had reached a similar level of mutation and adaptation in both regions.

California continues to show slightly elevated mortality compared to New York. One possible explanation is that stronger UV light in southern latitudes creates more favourable conditions for ongoing viral mutation and variation, resulting in higher mortality. This north–south mortality difference was observed consistently across all U.S. states.

Broader Implication

The strong alignment of mortality peaks and troughs between New York and California—two northern hemisphere that are states roughly 2,500 miles apart—provides compelling evidence that seasonal UV light patterns play a major role in driving viral activation and mortality waves.

Graph 4: S1 spike protein mutation from 2020 to 2025

This graph that represents the accumulation of mutations in the S1 spike protein aligns strongly with the above hypotheses. The seasonal mutational jumps that correspond with peak mortality are apparent. The initial rapid mutation of the virus in 2020 created conditions for immune escape and evasion resulting in a sequence of mortality peaks. This was then followed by a succession of seasonal jumps and corresponding mortality peaks.

The Nextstrain site allows us to examine genomic changes in Sars Cov-2 in different ways. Graph 4 is the estimation of the number of mutations that have accumulated within the S1 spike protein. Another facility within this site is the Pango Pangolin classification of variant emergence (Pangolin is an acronym: Phylogenetic Assignment of Named Global Outbreak LINeages). This is a software tool used to classify SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences into their correct Pango lineage. This dynamic nomenclature system tracks fine-scale epidemiological clusters and emerging variants of the virus. Here is that Nextstrain Pangolin Pango lineage emergence screenshot:

I have added green circles that represent high levels of variation / mutation (different colours represent different lineages) and then a jump to a steady state represented by the brown rectangles. The peak levels of mortality are represented by the black lines. The highest period of variation occurs in the first year (2020 to 2021) resulting in three mortality events then there were annual periods of steady lineage emergence, followed by greater diversity and then a variant jump. This further illustrates the above hypotheses operating on a genomic basis.

Graph 5: Correlation of US state excess mortality with UV light for two pandemic periods

This graph shows the correlation between each U.S. state’s annual average UV light intensity and excess mortality across two distinct pandemic periods. The correlation is substantially stronger in the first period (R2 = 0.64) than in the second (R2 = 0.30). In both cases, the linear trend line has a positive slope, indicating that higher average UV intensity is associated with greater excess mortality.

At first glance, this positive relationship appears to contradict the hypothesis, which posits that low UV levels facilitate optimal immune diversion, elevated mutation rates, and improved immune evasion. However, the hypothesis accounts for this through seasonal and daily UV dynamics:

Mortality seasonality arises because winter sunlight strikes the Earth at a lower angle. This creates a longer atmospheric path length, resulting in lower UV intensity during winter months.

The hypothesis specifically emphasizes the importance of low UV conditions which must occur at dawn and dusk and therefore are critical windows for viral activation.

A possible explanation of the differences in higher levels of sustained mortality seen in the southern states is that the emergence of low-level UV light conditions is causing a build-up of sub genomic material and a greater immune diversion / evasion and therefore greater severity.

This effect is evident in the sustained differences in ongoing mortality between California and New York State from spring 2022 onward (see Graph 3).

The positive gradient indicating increasing mortality with elevated levels of UV light does not align with the vitamin D explanation for the seasonality of respiratory viruses (16). This does not mean that vitamin D has no role, but these data indicate that it is not a primary driver of respiratory virus severity.

Graph 6: Excess weekly mortality comparing New York State, New York City and Rhode Island

The dramatic differences in mortality peaks between New York City, New York State, and Rhode Island clearly illustrate how low UV light levels can drive high viral mutation rates. These conditions facilitate the emergence of super spreaders, which in turn trigger widespread secondary infections.

In New York City, the effect of low UV light was amplified by localised high pollution levels and extreme population density, resulting in a particularly devastating impact. In contrast, the sharper but less intense peaks observed in New York State (that encompasses New York City) and Rhode Island suggest that these super spreaders are only highly infectious for a brief period.

New Jersey, another state that is impacted by air pollution, was similarly severely affected during the initial wave, recording 241% excess mortality.

This graph strongly challenges theories (19) that inappropriate medical interventions were the primary cause of elevated mortality. Such explanations would require implausibly large differences in medical approach across these three adjacent populations with similar healthcare systems.

Additional examples of how modified light conditions influence pandemic outcomes include the persistent mist in Ecuador (17) and sandstorms in Tenerife (18).

Graph 7: US weekly mortality 2014 to 2025

This graph of total U.S. mortality from 2014 to 2025 presents a sobering picture. I was surprised I had not seen the data presented in this form before. A more thorough search revealed that Rancourt et al. published a detailed analysis (19) of the same CDC U.S. and state-level mortality data in a preprint in August 2022. Their conclusions differ significantly from those in this article.

Applying the hypotheses outlined earlier, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2—a virus resulting from gain-of-function research, appears to have substantially increased overall mortality. This elevated mortality has persisted due to sustained immune diversion, which leaves people more vulnerable to other diseases and pathogens. These persistently high death rates are even more alarming when we account for the “carry-over effect” (also known as the harvesting effect). In a typical high-mortality event, many deaths are advanced in time, so one would normally expect a subsequent dip in mortality as frailer individuals are removed from the population. No such clear compensating dip is evident here.

The fifth established concept, described above, about viral behaviour may help explain this pattern. Viruses can spread within an infected host through at least two mechanisms:

· Extracellular transmission (virus particles released into fluids between cells), and

· Direct cell-to-cell transmission, in which infected cells form clusters or bridges that pass the virus directly to neighbouring cells.

SARS-CoV-2 possesses four amino acid changes at the S1 furin cleavage site in its spike protein. These modifications enable faster cell entry and significantly enhance cell-to-cell fusion. This allows the virus to spread directly from cell to cell while largely avoiding exposure to the host’s immune system in the extracellular space. As a result, the virus achieves greater survival inside the host.

This mechanism also increases the multiplicity of infection (20) (the number of viral particles infecting a single cell). Higher multiplicity promotes greater genetic recombination and mutation giving the virus an evolutionary advantage. In addition, it leads to the accumulation of large amounts of sub-genomic viral material inside cells. When these cells are eventually detected and destroyed by the immune system, the release of this material can cause significant immune diversion—distracting or dysregulating the immune response.

In summary, the mortality data suggest that this new gain-of-function virus has a unique capacity to drive higher mutation rates and stronger immune diversion, resulting in sustained excess deaths. Whether the introduction of this pathogen into the human population will cause a permanent shift in baseline mortality remains to be seen.

Two examples of these respiratory virus mechanisms operating in the real world:

Why the 1918-19 “Spanish” flu pandemic so severe?

The above hypotheses posit that antigenic distance of the sub-genomic viral particles initiated by seasonal UV activation accelerates a period of mutation resulting in an immune diversion that creates more severe morbidity and mortality. It is possible that the first world war was a perfect storm in terms of these factors.

There was weakened health “terrain” in the troops due to poor conditions. Weather conditions were dull and extreme (21) potentially creating more prevalent seasonal activation by low levels of UV light. This was one of the first mass movements of people about the planet bringing together populations at different antigenic distance.

Possibly more influential was the use of mustard gas. Mustard gas was used as a chemical weapon during WW1 and to this day it is also used in chemotherapy as it has the capacity to damage DNA. It also damages RNA and several early studies demonstrated this (22). It was also shown to have a specific impact on strains of influenza virus (23). It was employed by the Germans late in the war and was primarily deployed using shells. Over 100 tons of mustard gas was used by both sides, and it is probable that following an attack, the gas, which is really a volatile liquid, lingered providing ongoing low-level exposure. There is also evidence that it can persist in the respiratory tract. This would have partially damaged the influenza virus RNA (and other viral pathogens), analogous to the proposed UV light mechanism, and the consequent RNA repair would accelerate mutation and thereby selection of more deadly and evasive variants. This would mean that troops would be highly infectious particularly if they were UV light activated. Mustard gas created a slightly different response to that of UV light and their “healthy” immune systems once evaded created a severe and lethal immune cascade. Following the end of the war individual returned to their homelands carrying variants at different antigenic distances resulted in severe seasonal outbreaks worldwide. Consequently, more remote distant communities such as Samoa were badly impacted (25).

Below is a graph depicting the mortality impact on London that illustrates a multi pathogen environment with the peaks for influenza, pneumonia and bronchitis aligning:

The influenza outbreak on Tristan de Cunha (1971) (26)

This influenza outbreak further illustrates the above respiratory viral concepts operating in the real world. In1961, due to a volcanic eruption, the entire population was evacuated to the UK and returned approximately a year and a half later. This would have established a viral equilibrium with a northern hemisphere region.

This isolated community in the South Atlantic, that has regular overcast low cloud conditions that would accentuate low levels of UV light, was exposed to a ship (Tristania) containing an antigenically different virus from over 1000 miles away. As the population was approaching the spring equinox in the southern hemisphere it is likely that a minor viral mutation / antigenic diversion was occurring in the population prior to the arrival of this vessel.

The US state and excess winter mortality studies (27) indicate that around 35⁰ N is optimal for creating a diversion. The UV light hypothesis requires that this would be mirrored in the southern hemisphere, and this tiny remote island is at a latitude of 37⁰S.

This culmination of factors resulted in 96% of the inhabitants (273 out of 284) experiencing moderate to severe influenza-like symptoms with two fatalities. A “normal” flu outbreak only impacts between 10 to 20% of the population. In addition, 33% experienced a second illness. The graph below illustrates the explosive nature and severity that a respiratory virus can have given optimal conditions:

Discussion / Conclusions

It would appear from this mortality analysis that the pandemic was a tragic example of gain of function release (28) and then a series of measures that lacked a fundamental understanding of how respiratory viruses survive and transmit.

I have not touched on the impact of mass vaccination predominantly using a brand new technology in the form of messenger RNA (mRNA) injections. My initial analysis indicates that this has not had the impact that many believe and that it is the mode of action of a new pathogen that is primarily responsible for the alarming mortality. The complexity of a multi pathogen environment and is interplay with the human immune system would make gaining a true picture of vaccine benefit virtually impossible so the pharmaceutical industry has avoided these concepts like the plague it was trying to cure.

This analysis would indicate that both germ and terrain theory are both correct and it is a pity that human nature seems to polarise towards extreme camps that has resulted in a misguided deadlock.

The hypotheses proposed in this article require the culmination of several conditions to co-exist to facilitate transmission and severity of respiratory viruses such as Sars Cov 2 and influenza. This would offer an explanation why human challenge studies frequently fail to create any significant infection (29).

The cell-to-cell transmission mechanism (30) allows the virus to evade the hosts immune defences and will almost certainly allow viral persistence in a variety of forms. This possibly has strong links to long term latency and post viral syndrome / long covid.

Brilliant evidence-based proposals from Robert Edgar Hope-Simpson (REHS) (31) were ignored for flawed control concepts driven by the bias and the availability of research funding from governments and pharmaceutical industry. These proposals by REHS closely align with the conclusions outlined here. Evidence has been provided that identify the seasonal activation mechanism that eluded him. Here are some of his evidence based propositions that strongly align with the conclusions / extended hypotheses in this article:

CONCERNING SEASONAL REACTIVATION OF PERSISTENT INFLUENZA VIRUS

The persistent influenza virus infecting human carriers is annually reactivated to infectiousness by a seasonally mediated stimulus. The carrier, usually without again falling ill, becomes highly infectious for a brief period and his nonimmunecompanions, if infected, rapidly develop an attack of influenza.

CONCERNING THE SEASONAL METAMORPHOSES OF INFLUENZA VIRUS

A strain of influenza virus that has infected numerous persons and caused influenza over a wide area in a particular season and has become a persistent infection in some persons will have produced a similar immune response in them and led to a similar assortment of mutants. At seasonal reactivation in the carriers the mutants will tend to escape the immunity of the carriers and be transmitted. The mutants vary in evolutionary fitness and commonly a single strain is outstandingly fit and is selected by the nonimmune recipients. In this manner the parent strain automatically disappears from the whole area of its prevalence and is replaced in a single season throughout that area, whether large or small, by its successor(s).

In REHS’s 1992 book “The Transmission of Epidemic Influenza” he writes the following prophetic sentence on the possible role of sub genomic viral particles (defective interfering particles) to regulate viral severity: “Because the defective interfering particles are produced early during natural infection, the new concept suggests that they may form part of the mechanism that switches the virus from epidemicity to nonepidemicity by producing the interepidemic carrier state that explains the survival of the virus during its apparent absence between epidemics”

A large meta study (32) that estimated the percentage of index cases / super spreaders conducted on the early part of the pandemic made the following conclusion: “We found that most cases did not transmit to another person and a small proportion (3%) of individuals were superspreaders (with >5 secondary cases).” This study also identified high prevalence of superspreaders and secondary infections in the 25 to 48 age band that aligns with the by proposals of REHS and conclusions drawn from this analysis. I note that there is no citation of REHS’s work within this paper.

Some of the references that I have cited here go back to the late forties. The ignoring of a veritable flock of “black swans” that contradict the conventional (measles) person to person transmission narrative has led to a tragic and misguided response all over the world.

Is this a complete explanation for the transmission of all respiratory viruses? Most definitely not, but it is probably nearer the truth. This article has lacked input specific to the human immune system and does not adequately address viral latency an essential component of the REHS extended hypothesis. The role of cell-to-cell transmission and the requirement for a paradigm shift in many of the concepts of viral transmission is discussed in an excellent article written in 2017 by Rafael Sanjuán (33).

The explosive nature illustrated by the 1971 Tristan de Cunha and in New York City outbreaks would indicate transmission through lingering viral clouds. The conditions that facilitate this will also have a bearing on extent and severity.

I have not included all the evidence that further reinforces the concepts outlined in this article as I do not want to completely overwhelm the reader.

Brett Weinstein in his Dark Horse podcast (link below) states: “I nominate Anthony Fauci for the worst person on earth”. He could have a case, and it is no wonder that he has an all-encompassing presidential pardon.

Viruses are a moving target and their survival since the dawn of life on earth has relied on their ability to adapt and change to the external environment and the hosts immune status.

References:

(1) Final Report Card on the States’ Response to COVID-19 -

Phil Kerpen, Stephen Moore & Casey B. Mulligan

Phil Kerpen et al:

A Final Report Card on the States’ Response to COVID-19 | NBER

(2) US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Mortality data gathering guidelines:

NVSS - Datasets and Related Documentation for Mortality Data

(3) Why are RNA virus mutation rates so damn high? – Siobain Duffy:

https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3000003

(4) The total number and mass of SARS-CoV-2 virions – Ron Sender et al:

The total number and mass of SARS-CoV-2 virions - PMC

(5) Incomplete Forms of Influenza Virus - Preben von Magnus:

http:// www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0065352708605291

(6) One-hit kill: On the inactivation of RNA viruses by ultraviolet (UV)-C-induced genomic damage – Hyan Park et al:

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jphotobiol.2024.112949

(7) Characterization of UVA-Induced Alterations to Transfer RNA Sequences – Congliane Sun et al: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7695249/ (8) Genetic Recombinations Leading to Production of Active bacteriophage from UV Inactivated Bacteriphage Particles Salvador Luria & Ronaldo Dulbecco -

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17247312/

(9) The SARS-CoV-2 differential genomic adaptation in response to varying UVindex reveals potential genomic resources for better COVID-19 diagnosis and prevention – N Iqbal et al: Frontiers | The SARS-CoV-2 differential genomic adaptation in response to varying UVindex reveals potential genomic resources for better COVID-19 diagnosis and prevention (10) UV and violet light can Neutralize SARS-CoV-2 Infectivity – Mara Basin et al:

UV and violet light can Neutralize SARS-CoV-2 Infectivity - PubMed

(11) Origin of DNA Repair in the RNA World - Harris Bernstein and Carol Bernstein:

Origin of DNA Repair in the RNA World | IntechOpen

(12) Cell-to-cell transmission of viruses – Peng Zhong et al

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23219376/

(13) RNA self-cleavage activated by ultraviolet light-induced oxidation – Ascensión Ariza-Mateos et al: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/51709027_RNA_self-cleavage_activated_by_ultraviolet_light-induced_oxidation (14) Persistent Antigenic Variation of Influenza A Viruses after Incomplete Neutralization in Ovo with Heterologous Immune Serum - Italo Archetti & Frank L. Horsfall:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/8871236

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6532088/

(21) The Impact of a Six‐Year Climate Anomaly on the “Spanish Flu” Pandemic and WWI – Alexander More et al: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7513628/ (22) Inactivation of Influenza Virus with Sulfur and Nitrogen Mustards. Harry Rose & Alfred Gellhorn: 00379727-65-15873 - Adobe cloud storage (23) Chemical Warfare and Medical Response During World War – Gerard Fitzgerald:

0980611.pdf

(24) The 1918 influenza pandemic (Influenza in Samoa) - Manatū Taonga:

https://nzhistory.govt.nz/page/influenza-samoa,

Data Links:

CDC Mortality data and guidance:

https://data.cdc.gov/d/mpx5-t7tu

US County level UV data

Geographic Information Systems & Science - County Level UV Exposure Data for the Continental United States

Nextstrain genomic data:

Nextstrain SARS-CoV-2 resources - Nextstrain