The wellbeing of mankind is intrinsically linked to the availability of energy this article outlines some of the issues with the current renewable strategy.

The Structural Limits of Wind and Solar Power

Wind turbines and solar panels are often presented as straightforward replacements for fossil fuels. In practice they face fundamental physical constraints that limit their ability to deliver reliable, high-density energy at the scale modern economies require. These constraints are not primarily political or economic; they arise from the nature of the energy sources themselves and from the physics of electricity.

Wind Power and the Cube Law

The power available in the wind is proportional to the cube of the wind speed:

This extreme sensitivity means that wind generation is highly variable even on timescales of hours. Regions that appear “windy” on average still experience long periods of low or zero output. The actual power output (capacity factor) for onshore wind in many temperate climates hover between 25 % and 35 %; offshore sites can do better, but they remain subject to the same cubic relationship.

Solar Power: Daily and Seasonal Variability

Solar irradiance is governed by the Earth’s rotation and orbit. At night output is zero. Even during daylight, cloud cover, atmospheric conditions, and the angle of incidence reduce the energy collected. Seasonally the effect is large: in mid- and high-latitude regions, winter insolation can be one-third to one-fifth of summer values. A solar array sized to meet peak summer demand therefore supplies only a fraction of that energy in winter, precisely when heating loads are highest in many countries.

The result is a generation profile that is both predictable and stubbornly mismatched to demand. No amount of additional panels changes the fact that the resource itself is intermittent on both diurnal and annual cycles.

Energy Density and the Limits of Electrification

Electricity is a high-quality form of energy, but it is not energy-dense in the practical sense required for many end uses. Fossil fuels store large quantities of chemical energy in a compact, stable, easily transported form. A litre of diesel contains roughly 35–38 MJ; a litre of gasoline about 32–34 MJ. By contrast, even the best commercial lithium-ion batteries store only about 0.9–1.0 MJ per litre (and far less on a mass basis once packaging and thermal management are included).

This disparity has direct consequences for agriculture and transport. Tractors, combines, heavy trucks, ships, and aircraft require high power densities and long ranges. Replacing diesel with batteries multiplies the mass that must be carried, reduces payload, and necessitates frequent, lengthy recharging. For many agricultural operations and long-haul freight routes the energy density gap remains decisive. Electrification works well for light vehicles and short routes; it is far more difficult for the high-energy, high-power applications that currently depend on liquid fuels.

Storage: The Missing Link

Fossil fuels arrive already stored. Coal, oil, and natural gas can be stockpiled for months or years with modest infrastructure. Electricity, by contrast, must be generated and consumed almost simultaneously, or converted into another form and stored. Grid-scale batteries can provide short-duration balancing (minutes to a few hours). Longer-duration storage—days, weeks, or seasonal—remains expensive and technically constrained. Pumped hydro is geographically limited. Hydrogen and synthetic fuels introduce large conversion losses. Compressed-air and other mechanical systems have their own efficiency and siting limitations.

Because wind and solar output can remain low for days or weeks (Dunkelflaute events in Europe are a well-documented example), the storage requirement is not marginal; it is systemic. Until affordable, long-duration, high-capacity storage exists at continental scale, the intermittency of wind and solar must be managed by backup generation—most commonly natural gas or, in some systems, coal or nuclear at significant additional cost.

Grid stability

An electricity grid must balance output and demand within tight limits. For the reasons outlined above the variability and unpredictability of wind and solar power output make that balancing very difficult. This can arise not only when power output declines but also when it increases which elevates the risk of blackouts. Whilst electricity is a minor component (18.3%) of our overall energy consumption virtually every aspect of society is dependent on it, so the consequences are far reaching.

Conclusion

The cube-law sensitivity of wind, the daily and seasonal absence of solar, the low practical energy density of electricity relative to liquid fuels, and the difficulty of storing electricity at scale are not temporary engineering shortcomings. They are consequences of physics. These constraints do not mean wind and solar have no role; they mean that role is limited and that systems relying heavily on them must still solve the problems of reliability, density, and storage—problems that fossil fuels largely solve by their intrinsic properties.

Any serious energy strategy must therefore treat these physical realities as first-order constraints rather than as secondary details to be overcome by scale alone.