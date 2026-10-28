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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
5h

NET ZERO! Is there a more disastrous public policy blunder on the record?

Trillions spent to get more expensive and less reliable power with devastating environmental impact.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

WHAT COMES SECOND?

What is the point of wind and solar on the grid?

Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it’s not available during nocturnal wind droughts.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Batteries are not the answer. 2 MINUTES

https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs

Wind and solar don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

Germany and Britain bet the farm on wind power, especially offshore wind, and they are losing because they didn’t take account of the serious and prolonged Dunkelflauten recorded on the North Sea oil and gas platforms for 60 years.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/criminal-failure-of-due-diligence

What is the cost-benefit ratio for net-zero?

What are the benefits?

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Steven Miller's avatar
Steven Miller
6h

Yet the ABFF/denier crowd try to do exactly that all the time.

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