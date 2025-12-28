In the grand tapestry of human knowledge, where threads of curiosity weave through the fabric of reality, there lies an eternal truth: the science is never settled. Like a restless explorer charting unknown lands, science thrives on questions, challenges, and the bold predictions that propel us forward. It is not a static monument but a living journey, where today’s certainties crumble under tomorrow’s evidence. Consider the legendary alchemist-turned-chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, who in 1869 unveiled his periodic table—a masterful hypothesis organizing the elements by atomic weight and properties. This was no mere catalogue; it was a prophetic map with deliberate gaps, predicting undiscovered elements like “eka-aluminum” (later gallium, found in 1875) and “eka-silicon” (germanium, 1886). Mendeleev’s model didn’t just describe what was known; its predictive power foresaw the future, guiding scientists to fill those voids and revolutionizing chemistry. A good hypothesis doesn’t bend to fit the data—it reaches beyond, forecasting what must be true if the idea holds.

Similarly, Charles Darwin’s 1859 masterpiece, “On the Origin of Species”, dared to hypothesize that species evolve through natural selection, driven by heritable variations passed from generation to generation. Darwin couldn’t see the mechanism—he lacked the tools—but his theory implicitly predicted the existence of some “genetic material” that encoded these traits. It took nearly a century for humanity to catch up: Gregor Mendel’s pea experiments in the 1860s laid groundwork, but the double helix of DNA wasn’t unveiled until 1953 by Watson and Crick. Darwin’s work wasn’t a final answer; it was a beacon, illuminating paths to discoveries like genes and genomes that transformed biology. These stories remind us that true scientific power lies in prediction— testable, verifiable leaps that endure scrutiny and reveal deeper truths. When a hypothesis accurately foretells the unknown, it reshapes our world; when it falters, it invites revision, proving once more that science is an unending quest.

Now, let us journey to the turbulent seas of climate science, where the mantra of “settled science” echoes like a siren’s call, luring many to believe the debate over global warming is over. In this realm, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reigns as the grand oracle, its models proclaiming that human-emitted CO₂, amplified by strong positive feedbacks like water vapor and cloud changes, drives catastrophic warming. These models, ensembles of complex simulations, predict rapid temperature rises—often 3–5°C per CO₂ doubling—painting futures of melting ice caps, rising seas, and extreme weather. But whispers of doubt persist: do these oracles truly foresee the climate’s path, or do they overreach, running hotter than reality? Enter Paul Burgess, a retired engineer with the spirit of an intrepid voyager, who recently (December 2025) charted a different course. Armed with satellite data and a sceptic’s eye, Burgess crafted a humble yet powerful hypothesis: global temperatures from 1983 to 2025 aren’t dominated by runaway CO₂ feedbacks but by natural ocean-atmosphere cycles, subtle solar variations, and only a modest CO₂ effect (about 1°C per doubling, without amplification).

Picture Burgess as a seafaring captain, navigating the vast oceans of data. He observed how the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans pulse in rhythmic cycles—the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) surging warm waters eastward, the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) shifting sea surface temperatures over decades, the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) adding their own beats. These aren’t random waves; when aligned in warm phases, they reduce low-cloud cover, allowing sunlight to penetrate deep into the oceans (up to 100 meters, unlike air’s shallow touch). The oceans, holding a thousand times more heat than the atmosphere, absorb this energy and warm the planet. In cool phases, clouds thicken, reflecting sunlight back to space and cooling Earth. Burgess combined these into an “Oceanic and Solar Index,” blending standardized oceanic indices with stable total solar irradiance (TSI, varying minimally around 1361 W/m²) and a gentle CO₂ forcing (calculated as 5.35 ln(C/280) W/m², scaled to low sensitivity).

What made Burgess’s model a true hypothesis worthy of Mendeleev or Darwin? Its predictive power. Calibrated on detrended historical data from 1900–1980 (using HadCRUT to isolate natural variability), the fixed weights were applied out-of-sample to the satellite era (1983–2025, via UAH v6.0 temperatures). The result? A stunning match—every annual uptick, downturn, pause, and peak explained with a perfect correlation coefficient (R² ≈ 0.95, if R² = 1 it is a perfect match) and the root mean square error less than 0.1 °C (RMSE ≈ 0.07°C). No fudging; the model captured 1998’s super El Niño spike, the 2000’s “hiatus,” and 2023–2024’s records without invoking alarmist feedbacks. Robustness checks abounded: swapping to RSS satellites (R² ≈ 0.94), using non-SST proxies like atmospheric patterns (R² ≈ 0.92), or splitting eras—all held strong. Even cross-verified with CERES cloud data, showing albedo declines consistent with low-cloud reductions. Like Mendeleev’s table predicting gallium’s properties (density, melting point) before its discovery, Burgess’s index didn’t just hindcast; it mechanistically forecasted temperature wiggles based on observable cycles, proving its mettle (see below):

Yet, in the shadow of the IPCC’s towering models, Burgess’s simpler vessel sails against the wind. The IPCC’s CMIP ensembles, while capturing broad trends, often overpredict warming rates (1). For instance, from 1979–2022, they averaged 43% faster warming than observations. Earlier projections, like those in the 1990 IPCC report, anticipated more rapid rises than seen, especially during pauses (2). “Hot” models with high sensitivities exaggerate impacts, leading researchers to suggest weighting toward lower-ECS versions for better accuracy (3)(4). While some defend the models as “getting it right” overall (5), the ensemble mean frequently runs warm (6), underestimating natural variability’s role. Burgess’s approach, by contrast, nails the details—its low-ECS framework leaves white-noise residuals, no systematic errors—echoing Darwin’s prediction of genetics: a foundational idea that waited for evidence to confirm.

The implications ripple like waves across the climate sea. Over the last 150 years, what truly controls our warming? The IPCC attributes most to anthropogenic CO₂ and feedbacks, with natural factors (solar, volcanoes, oceans) playing minor roles. But Burgess’s model suggests the opposite: natural variability dominates the pattern—oceanic pulses driving cloud-albedo shifts that amplify solar heating or cooling—while CO₂ adds a modest background rise (roughly 1°C over 175 years). This explains the 1910–1940 warm period (pre-major emissions), the 1940–1970s cooling amid rising CO₂, and recent fluctuations better than high-feedback models. If Burgess is right, science isn’t settled; alarmist predictions of doom may be overstated, urging us to rethink policies and embrace humility. Like Mendeleev’s gaps or Darwin’s unseen heredity, this hypothesis predicts that without strong feedbacks, future warming will be milder, testable against coming data.

In the end, our story circles back: science is never settled, a perpetual voyage where bold predictions light the way. Burgess’s model, with its uncanny accuracy, invites us to question the oracles and chart anew— for in the quest for truth, the greatest discoveries await those who dare to predict, test, and evolve.

If you are interested in further detail the following the links to a You Tube presentation and Paul Burgess’s Substack are below:

YouTube video:

Substack links:

Simple explanation:

Main paper:

References:

(1) https://www.heritage.org/environment/report/global-warming-observations-vs-climate-models#

(2) Analysis: How well have climate models projected global warming? - Carbon Brief

(3) Use of ‘too hot’ climate models exaggerates impacts of global warming | Science | AAAS

(4) To What Extent Does Discounting ‘Hot’ Climate Models Improve the Predictive Skill of Climate Model Ensembles? - McDonnell - 2024 - Earth’s Future - Wiley Online Library

(5) Study Confirms Climate Models are Getting Future Warming Projections Right - NASA Science

(6) Are Climate Models Overpredicting Global Warming? | Cato Institute