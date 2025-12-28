Stephen’s Newsletter

G M
Dec 28

Hi.

This article finally admits that Arctic Sea Ice has not decreased much from 2012.

Of course they forecast doomsday in the future but it's a first step an admission that their projections of rapidly decreasing Arctic Sea ice were wrong.

https://phys.org/news/2025-12-arctic-sea-ice-slowdown-linked.html?utm_source=nwletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=weekly-nwletter

Douglas Brodie
Dec 28

Well done Paul Burgess. I hadn't picked up on his recent analysis.

I agree with him that the UN IPCC man-made climate hypothesis is hocus pocus. What we have seen over my entire lifetime (and before) is the unfolding of the cyclical AMO.

From its 1970s cold phase, we had the warming phase of the 1980-90s, then the plateau warm phase punctuated by transient natural warming spikes and we can look forward to the cooling phase when the current Hunga Tonga warming spike has fully dissipated.

I'm away from home so I don't have details to hand, but it is very suspicious that both the Met Office and NOAA stopped publishing the AMO graph some 5 years ago. They obviously know that the AMO cooling phase is imminent and is going to ruin their false man-made CO2 global warming narrative.

