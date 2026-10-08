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Henry Clark's avatar
Henry Clark
3d

It seems to me the experimental approach to proving CO2 driven warming would be to measure the heat content of long wave radiation at atmospheric temperatures.

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Paul Burgess's avatar
Paul Burgess
6d

I'm not sure I'm understanding your point here. I have done almost 350 videos on climate change, etc., and net zero, and I've covered this in many ways, including on a recent podcast with Tom Nelson. I can't, in a simple answer, give all of that. I can just point to where I've answered this in great detail.

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