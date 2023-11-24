Stephen’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Data from Berkeley Earth that paints a very different story to the accepted climate change narrative
Data from Berkeley Earth that paints a very different story to the accepted climate change narrative
15 hrs ago
•
Stephen Andrews
48
Share this post
Data from Berkeley Earth that paints a very different story to the accepted climate change narrative
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
25
March 2024
Climate change - perspective is not a dirty word (Part 2)
Climate change - perspective is not a dirty word (Part 2)
Mar 19
•
Stephen Andrews
12
Share this post
Climate change - perspective is not a dirty word (Part 2)
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
Climate Change – perspective is not a dirty word
Climate Change – perspective is not a dirty word
Mar 7
•
Stephen Andrews
85
Share this post
Climate Change – perspective is not a dirty word
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
February 2024
We are all doomed!!
We are all doomed!! - The climate change narrative?
Feb 2
•
Stephen Andrews
8
Share this post
We are all doomed!!
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
November 2023
Clowns to the left of me jokers to the right here I am stuck (locked down) in the middle with you
Clowns to the left of me jokers to the right here I am stuck (locked down) in the middle with you
Nov 24, 2023
•
Stephen Andrews
8
Share this post
Clowns to the left of me jokers to the right here I am stuck (locked down) in the middle with you
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The Right Honourable Baroness Heather Hallett DBE terminates the COVID-19 inquiry following the submission of damming evidence (a fictional…
The Right Honourable Baroness Heather Hallett DBE terminates the COVID-19 inquiry following the submission of damming evidence (a fictional aspiration)
Nov 9, 2023
•
Stephen Andrews
12
Share this post
The Right Honourable Baroness Heather Hallett DBE terminates the COVID-19 inquiry following the submission of damming evidence (a fictional aspiration)
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Fictional transcript from the (UK) Hallett Covid-19 inquiry
Fictional transcript from the (UK) Hallett Covid-19 inquiry
Nov 1, 2023
•
Stephen Andrews
5
Share this post
Fictional transcript from the (UK) Hallett Covid-19 inquiry
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
October 2023
The pandemic a tale of original antigenic sin and why did we ignore the positive mortality data?
The pandemic a tale of original antigenic sin and why did we ignore the positive mortality data?
Oct 11, 2023
•
Stephen Andrews
6
Share this post
The pandemic a tale of original antigenic sin and why did we ignore the positive mortality data?
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
August 2023
The strange case of Omicron
The strange case of Omicron
Aug 9, 2023
•
Stephen Andrews
3
Share this post
The strange case of Omicron
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Mortality analysis during the pandemic period and concerning evidence for the dangers of vaccination
Mortality analysis during the pandemic period and concerning evidence for the dangers of vaccination
Aug 8, 2023
•
Stephen Andrews
1
Share this post
Mortality analysis during the pandemic period and concerning evidence for the dangers of vaccination
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
May 2023
More evidence emergences in support of the extended hypothesis of Robert Edgar Hope-Simpson (REHS)
More evidence emergences in support of the extended hypothesis of Robert Edgar Hope-Simpson (REHS)
May 31, 2023
•
Stephen Andrews
3
Share this post
More evidence emergences in support of the extended hypothesis of Robert Edgar Hope-Simpson (REHS)
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Further evidence and feasibility for the extended Robert Edgar Hope-Simpson (REHS) hypothesis for the transmission of respiratory viruses…
Robert Edgar Hope-Simpson was right on all counts
May 28, 2023
•
Stephen Andrews
3
Share this post
Further evidence and feasibility for the extended Robert Edgar Hope-Simpson (REHS) hypothesis for the transmission of respiratory viruses such as Covid-19 and Influenza
sandrews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Stephen Andrews
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts